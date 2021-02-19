Cold snap ends this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The long cold snap will slowly come to an end but not before another cold day on Friday. After starting with freezing temperatures it will struggle to even reach 50 degrees in the afternoon. Saturday morning will also be cold with a hard freeze north and west of the lake and a light to moderate freeze on the South Shore.
After that, daytime highs will warm into the 60s by Sunday. A weak cold front arrives Monday but temperatures don’t fluctuate much and will likely reach the 70s later next week.
Little if any rain is expected over the next seven days.
