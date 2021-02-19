One more night of freeze precautions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weeklong cold snap is slowly coming to an end. Full precautions are advised north of the lake and in South Mississippi as well as parishes well west of the lake.
After another freezing start on Saturday morning, temperatures will really turn around. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday but warming into the 60s on Sunday which is more typical for late February.
A weak cold front moves through on Monday with maybe a few sprinkles. It will cool things down a bit but this is not like the Arctic fronts we saw this past week.
Another warm-up begins by the middle of next week and temperatures will likely break 70 degrees.
