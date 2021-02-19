Shelby: Sun finally returns today

After a very chilly and cloudy start, temperatures will finally start to rise under sunny skies later this morning and afternoon. Highs will still struggle to get out of the 40s, and another very cold night is on tap tonight. In fact, it could be even colder under clearer skies with hard freeze potential north of the Lake. Pipes are not threatened on the south shore, but you should keep pets indoors and plants protected.
The weekend looks much nicer with highs rising to the mid 50s on Saturday and mid 60s by Sunday. A weak cold front arrives Monday with a couple of showers, but temperatures won’t fluctuate a whole lot. We could even reach the low to mid 70s by the middle to end of next week!
