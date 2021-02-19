Some Republicans criticize the censure of Sen. Cassidy; state GOP chairman denies there is a rift

“Well, it is incredibly frustrating to me to see both sides of politics these days act as if no dissent is allowed; to act as if anybody that strays on any subject immediately is to be shouted down, or canceled or in this case censured,” said Hillyer. “If we start making every single vote a litmus test, ‘A’ we’re not going to get anywhere practically, but ‘B’ we’re going down the line of extremists societies where you have purge, after purge, after purge and not only does nothing get done but it becomes very dangerous and becomes very unstable.”