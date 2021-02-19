Tulane Football announces their 2021 schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane announced its 2021 football schedule, and it’s got some big-time matchups.
The Green Wave’s upcoming slate features seven home games and a pair of Thursday night matchups with Houston and SMU. Both Thursday night games will be designated for a national television slot at a later date.
The Green Wave’s home schedule inside Yulman Stadium includes non-conference matchups against Oklahoma (Sept. 4), Morgan State (Sept. 11) and UAB (Sept. 25). Tulane also will welcome league opponents Houston (Oct. 7), Cincinnati (Oct. 30), Tulsa (Nov. 13) and USF (Nov. 20).
The seven home games this season are the most at Yulman Stadium since the venue opened in 2014. Tulane enters the 2021 season after it posted a 3-2 record at home a year ago. Over the past four seasons, Tulane has posted a 16-7 mark at Yulman Stadium.
The Green Wave’s five road games will include trips to Ole Miss (Sept. 18), East Carolina (Oct. 2), SMU (Oct. 21), UCF (Nov. 6) and Memphis (Nov. 27). Tulane enters the 2021 season following a strong 2020 campaign that saw the Green Wave close out the year with wins in four of their last five games, including a win over Top 25-ranked Army. Tulane’s win over Army last year was its first win over a Top 25 opponent in over 30 years.
The Green Wave’s strong finish to the 2020 campaign punched their ticket to a third straight bowl game appearance for the first time in program history.
Tulane finished 2020 with a 6-6 record to secure its third straight year with six wins-or-more. Tulane has not posted three straight six-win seasons since the 1979, 1980 and 1981 campaigns.
The Green Wave return 32 players who have started in at least one game from last year’s team. Earlier this month, Tulane secured another impressive recruiting class, as it landed 18 players all of whom earned three-star ratings from various recruiting sites.
2021 TULANE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sat., Sept. 4 - Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 11 - Morgan State
Sat., Sept. 18 - at Ole Miss
Sat., Sept. 25 - UAB
Sat., Oct. 2 - at East Carolina *
Thu., Oct. 7 - Houston *
Thu., Oct. 21 - at SMU *
Sat., Oct. 30 - Cincinnati *
Sat., Nov. 6 - at UCF *
Sat., Nov. 13 - Tulsa *
Sat., Nov. 20 - USF *
Sat., Nov. 27 - at Memphis *
Home games listed in bold | * - Conference Matchups SCHEDULE NOTES
Thursday, Sept. 4: vs. Oklahoma All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Oklahoma won 56-14 on Sept. 16, 2017 Of Note: Tulane’s matchup with Oklahoma will mark the Sooners’ first trip to Tulane in program history.
Saturday, Sept. 11: vs. Morgan State All-Time Series: First all-time meeting Last Meeting: N/A Of Note: Tulane has never lost to a FCS opponent at Yulman Stadium.
Saturday, Sept. 18: at Ole Miss All-Time Series: Mississippi leads 43-28 Last Meeting: Tulane lost 39-0 on Sept. 22, 2012 Of Note: The Green Wave will make their first trip to Ole Miss since 2000. The two teams met on a regular basis during Tulane’s membership in the SEC.
Saturday, Sept. 25: vs. UAB All-Time Series: Series tied 5-5 Last Meeting: Tulane lost 31-24 on Sept. 15, 2018 Of Note: The Green Wave has won two of the last three matchups. UAB will visit Yulman Stadium for the first time in program history.
Saturday, Oct. 2: at ECU All-Time Series: ECU leads 11-6 Last Meeting: Tulane defeated ECU 38-21 on the road back on Nov. 7, 2020 Of Note: Tulane will be in search of its fourth straight win over ECU. Tulane has never defeated ECU on four straight occasions.
Thursday, Oct. 7: vs. Houston All-Time Series: Houston leads 18-7 Last Meeting: Tulane dropped a 49-31 decision on Oct. 8, 2020 Of Note: Tulane welcomes back Houston for the first time since 2018. The 2019 home matchup was one of one the most exciting games in Yulman Stadium history, the Green Wave drove 71 yards in just two plays to secure the win in front of a nationally-televised audience. This will mark the fourth straight year Tulane has played on Thursday night against Houston.
Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. SMU All-Time Series: SMU leads 14-13 Last Meeting: Tulane lost 37-34 at home on Oct. 16, 2020 Of Note: Tulane will look to snap its six-game losing streak to SMU
Saturday, Oct. 30: vs. Cincinnati All-Time Series: Tulane leads 11-6 Last Meeting: Tulane lost 37-21 on Oct. 6, 2018 Of Note: Tulane will be in search of its first win over Cincinnati since 2002.
Saturday, Nov. 6: at UCF All-Time Series: UCF leads 8-2 Last Meeting: Tulane lost 51-34 on Oct. 24, 2020 Of Note: Tulane will be in search of its first win over UCF since 2015.
Saturday, Nov. 13: vs. Tulsa All-Time Series: Tulsa leads 12-5 Last Meeting: Tulane defeated Tulsa 38-26 on Nov. 2, 2019 Of Note: Tulane has won each of the last two meetings against Tulsa inside Yulman Stadium. Tulane has never defeated Tulsa in three straight games at home.
Saturday, Nov. 20: vs. USF All-Time Series: Series tied 1-1 Last Meeting: Tulane defeated USF 41-15 on Nov. 3, 2018 Of Note: Tulane will welcome USF to Yulman Stadium for the first time since 2017.
Saturday, Nov. 27: vs. Memphis All-Time Series: Memphis leads 23-13-1 Last Meeting: Tulane defeated Memphis 35-21 on Dec. 5, 2020 Of Note: Tulane will be in search of its first win at Memphis since the 1998 campaign.
