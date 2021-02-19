Tulane Football announces their 2021 schedule

Thursday, Oct. 7: vs. Houston All-Time Series: Houston leads 18-7 Last Meeting: Tulane dropped a 49-31 decision on Oct. 8, 2020 Of Note: Tulane welcomes back Houston for the first time since 2018. The 2019 home matchup was one of one the most exciting games in Yulman Stadium history, the Green Wave drove 71 yards in just two plays to secure the win in front of a nationally-televised audience. This will mark the fourth straight year Tulane has played on Thursday night against Houston.