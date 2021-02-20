After three days of extreme cold, power supply availability has improved, says Entergy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Following three waves of extreme winter weather, power supply availability has improved across our territory, according to Entergy.
The utility’s eliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, stated the MISO system is steady and stable.
Due to extremely cold temperatures, the electricity demand reached all-time highs in parts of Entergy’s service territory.
Tuesday evening, the demand exceeded supply and we were ordered by MISO to implement brief forced outages across the Entergy region to prevent more extensive, prolonged power outages.
Storm Restoration Efforts Continue
The severe winter weather system brought a wintery mix of ice, snow and freezing rain, causing damage to nearly 300 poles, 430 transformers and 2,200 spans of wire across our territory as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
Damage assessments continue while our restoration workforce of more than 7,700 has reduced the number of customer outages caused by the storm. Weather conditions hampered some restoration efforts and significant numbers of outages remain in Louisiana and Mississippi.
