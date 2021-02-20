Hammond Police searching for murder suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of murder.
According to officials, police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street on Feb. 19, 2021.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim, Michael Otkins II, 20, from Tickfaw in a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
HPD, Hammond Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance were called to the scene and Otkins was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin for Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Obstruction of a Roadway, and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
The Hammond Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Gatlin to contact Detective Chase Zaffuto at 985-277-5740 or zaffuto_cb@hammond.org, or Detective Ronney Domiano at 985-277-5739 or domiano_rj@hammond.org.
Tips can also be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245).
Be a part of the solution and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.