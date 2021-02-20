Nicholls scores 87 points in football season opener

THIBODAUX (WVUE) - Playing for the first time in over 400 days, the Nicholls State University football team set a new single-game scoring record and the defense was nearly flawless in an 87-3 victory over Lincoln University of Missouri Friday night on Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.
Nicholls (1-0) found the end zone 13 times – including a defensive touchdown by, Dellary Oubre, and also matched a team record with eight rushing touchdowns.
Eight different Colonels recorded a rushing score while, Lindsey Scott, Jr., and Kohen Granier each tossed a pair of touchdown passes.
The 87 points surpassed the previous record set against Livingston in 1994. The matchup against Lincoln was the first Division II opponent for the Colonels since Tim Rebowe took over the program in 2015.
Following 13 points in the first quarter on a rushing scores by Scott and Tevin Bush, who totaled 79 yards and two scores, Nicholls exploded for 33 in the second to lead 46-0 at the half. Granier needed only two passes to tally two touchdowns before Oubre scooped up a fumbled and returned it 35 yards for a score.
Julien Gums, who rushed for 61 yards, added the final touchdown heading into the half. Ronnie Jackson and Troy Hurst registered rushing scores in the third quarter, with Hurst’s 38-yarder being the second longest rush of the night.
The longest for Nicholls was on Donnell Adair’s 39-yarder midway through the fourth quarter to make the final.
Collin Guggenheim and Marquese Albert also found the end zone in the final quarter.
UP NEXT
Nicholls opens its six-game Southland Conference schedule at home next Saturday (Feb. 27) against Lamar. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+. The Cardinals had their opener against Northwestern State postponed this weekend due to snow and ice in the area.
