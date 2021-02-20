Shelby: Gorgeous finish to the weekend

After a gorgeous Saturday with highs around 60, an even better finish to the weekend is expected. Sunday, we’ll start off ABOVE the freezing mark across the area. Then, plenty of sunshine will help us climb to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast, so it will be a great day to get outside.
We stay mostly dry for the next week with just a stray sprinkle possible Monday and some spotty showers Thursday. Otherwise, expect a decent amount of sunshine and warmer, more spring-like temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s most of the week.
A decent cool-down is expected at the end of the week, but it won’t be anything like what we had last week!
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.