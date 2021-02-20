United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in New Orleans after ‘mechanical issue’

United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in New Orleans after ‘mechanical issue’
(Source: United Airlines via CNN)
By Nicole Mumphrey | February 20, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 11:13 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -United Airline flight 1832 was forced to land at Louis Armstrong International Airport Saturday morning after some sort of mechanical problem, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

The flight departed Cancun, Mexico at 8:45 a.m.

Details regarding what type of mechanical issue was not immediately known.

The plane landed safely at 10:19 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear if those passengers will board another flight or if repairs are underway.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.