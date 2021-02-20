United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in New Orleans after ‘mechanical issue’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -United Airline flight 1832 was forced to land at Louis Armstrong International Airport Saturday morning after some sort of mechanical problem, according to a spokesperson for the airport.
The flight departed Cancun, Mexico at 8:45 a.m.
Details regarding what type of mechanical issue was not immediately known.
The plane landed safely at 10:19 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unclear if those passengers will board another flight or if repairs are underway.
