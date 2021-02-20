Zack: The warm up is on this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s here, the big warm up has finally arrived and it’s going to make for a beautiful weekend of weather. We certainly earned it!
Now it’s a cold start on this Saturday morning with temperatures at or below freezing across most of the area. The good news is this will be the last freezing night as warmer weather is ready to take hold of our pattern going forward. Today we see bright sunshine and highs climbing nicely into the upper 50s. Since the wind has come down quite a bit, it will be a beautiful day to enjoy outdoors.
Some small changes roll in for Sunday as the Gulf will open itself back up. This will lead to increasing clouds and an even larger jump in temperatures. How do upper 60s to near 70 sound to round out the weekend? The warmer temperatures will come with a chance for a shower by the evening hours ahead of our next cold front.
That next front crosses the area to start the new work week but this front will be a bit more typical. Highs for the new week stay around the 60s with a cool breeze. The coldest morning in this next 7 day stretch looks to be Tuesday with 32 on the north shore and 42 south of the lake. Slowly 70s make a return by the end of the week ahead of better rain chances.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.