Arrest made in Tangipahoa Parish double homicide

KENTWOOD, LA - On Friday, February 19 , Kevin Buckley, 34, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.
On February 18, around 2:15 p.m., it was reported that a Kentwood couple was missing. Iva Jane Travis, 54 and Lewis “Payton” Travis, 55, had not been seen or heard from since Valentine’s day, Feb. 14, 2021.
TPSO officials say detectives made contact with Buckley. Buckley lived with the couple at their Hwy. 440 residence and worked with Payton for many years.
While speaking to Buckley regarding the couple’s whereabouts, Buckley confessed to killing both victim’s and told detectives the location of their bodies. Buckley was taken into custody.
This investigation is ongoing, additional details will be released as they become available.
