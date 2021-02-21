Bruce: Stray overnight showers then sunny skies and warmer temps to start the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures have been on the rise all weekend more typical of our normal temps for late February. A cold front arrives tonight , but the air behind it is more mild Pacific air. A few stray showers move in before daybreak Monday.
Outside of maybe a shower or sprinkle, you won’t notice much change after the front passes. We will pick up a northerly breeze by Monday afternoon as highs top out in the upper 60s. The first half Monday may be filled with clouds before the sun returns later in the day.
A nice run of chilly nights and pleasantly mild to warm days rolls in for most of next week. I do think by the end of the week moisture will once again creep back in leading to an even warmer feel, especially at night. The next sizable chance of rain comes with a front late Thursday.
