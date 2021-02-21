NOPD investigating double homicide on 8th St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double homicide on 8th Street Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of 8th St. for a call of a shooting around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men lying in the driveway of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where they later died.
NOPD has not identified the victims. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims and an officials cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
