NOPD: Woman killed in Sunday morning car crash

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a fatal car crash that killed one woman Sunday morning (Feb. 21).
Police say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-10 west just before Chef Menteur Highway.
Seventh District officers responded to the crash and determined that a white Honda Accord traveling westbound left the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest along a fence.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, an adult female, was ejected from the car and was declared deceased at the scene.
Her identity was not provided.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.