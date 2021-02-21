Teachers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starting Monday, Feb. 22, teachers, daycare workers, those 55-65 years of age with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
That represents hundreds of thousands of people added to the list in Louisiana.
Health experts like Dr. Erig Griggs say getting more shots in arms is vital right now in this race to get ahead of the new COVID-19 variants.
“The more the virus spreads, the more there’s a chance for mutations. The more mutations we have, the more variants we have, and there are at least 7 right now that we’re worried about,” said Griggs.
“We’re trying to get to herd immunity, 70-80 percent, and this is a big step.”
The expanded eligibility also comes at a crucial time when the national discussion about re-opening schools is at it’s peak.
“The CDC studies did come out and say that it would be safe to open schools and Dr. Fauci explained it very well: IF you use the proper protocols and use the resources,” said Griggs.
“Because it’s a very controlled environment as opposed to the community, the numbers have been lower. I actually thought it was going to be horrible, I thought it was going to be horrific when we opened schools and I will be the first to admit I was wrong.”
Experts say the vaccine does not guarantee you can’t spread the virus and simply lowers the risk significantly of hospitalization or death.
Jaret Guidry is a third grade teacher in baton rouge, and says she knows she’ll still need to wear a mask and follow protocols after she’s vaccinated.
“I mean I know the vaccine can’t guarantee that nothing’s going to happen but at least it’s another line of defense,” said Guidry.
“Snot happens, coughs happen.”
The vaccine supply chain to Louisiana was disrupted after a week of intense winter weather but the state Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley says more doses are on the way.
But there’s a still a question of when teachers will be able to start making appointments.
“This doesn’t mean we immediately have enough vaccines across the state to vaccinate everyone who’s eligible,” said Brumley.
“But it certainly is welcome news to know that they are eligible and as more supply becomes available, and we believe it will, we’ll be ready.”
