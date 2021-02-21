Tigers pitching staff strikes out 14 in 6-1 win over Air Force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball is finally back at Alex Box, Skip Bertman Field to start the 2021 season as the No. 12 ranked Tigers took down Air Force 6-1.
The Tigers pitching staff was dominant to start the season as six pitchers combined for 14 total strike outs and only allowed one walk and one run.
The LSU pitching staff allowed only six hits, all singles to the Falcons.
Starting pitcher Jaden Hill (1-0) struck out five batters over four innings of work while also allowing three hits. Hill sat down three batters in the top of the first inning.
One of the only bright spots offensively came from sophomore shortstop Zach Arnold who had the Tigers lone extra base hit, a two-run home run over the left field bleachers in the bottom of the eighth inning to give LSU a 6-1 lead.
The rest of the Tigers batters combined for 7 hits all singles.
LSU (1-0) will take on Air Force (0-1) again on Sunday, Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. at Alex Box, Skip Bertman Field. Landon Marceaux is scheduled to start for the Tigers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.