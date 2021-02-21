VIDEO: Gunshots from firing range shootout captured on cellphone at Metairie park

Shootout at Jefferson Gun Outlet captured on cellphone
By FOX 8 Staff | February 21, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 1:04 PM

METAIRIE (WVUE) -The sounds of Saturday’s shootout at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie was caught on a cellphone by a 15-year-old girl at LaSalle Park.

Nicole Thomas says her daughter, Destini Thomas, was at the park Saturday afternoon when she heard a barrage of gunfire.

She recorded the shots on a cellphone unsure of what exactly was happening.

Camera at Metairie park captures sounds of firing range shootout

I don’t even think my kid knows how close she was to being shot more than once today. You can actually hear the bullets...

Posted by Nicole Thomas on Saturday, February 20, 2021

Nicole Thomas says her daughter and other family members at the park heard upwards of 50 shots.

JPSO: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.