VIDEO: Gunshots from firing range shootout captured on cellphone at Metairie park

METAIRIE (WVUE) -The sounds of Saturday’s shootout at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie was caught on a cellphone by a 15-year-old girl at LaSalle Park.
Nicole Thomas says her daughter, Destini Thomas, was at the park Saturday afternoon when she heard a barrage of gunfire.
She recorded the shots on a cellphone unsure of what exactly was happening.
Nicole Thomas says her daughter and other family members at the park heard upwards of 50 shots.
