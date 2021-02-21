Zack: Even warmer Sunday ahead of an early week cool front

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All that frigid cold last week is not what we signed for this February but this weekend’s weather, this is more like it.
A big jump in temperatures is coming today after a chilly but not freezing start in most locations. Highs will soar into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. This rise in temperatures will come with increasing clouds as a southeasterly breeze starts to bring up moisture levels across the area. The good news, no rain is expected.
Our next front arrives in the early morning hours on Monday but this next front is of Pacific origins and not Arctic. Outside of maybe a shower or sprinkle, you won’t notice much change after the front passes. We will pick up a northerly breeze by Monday afternoon as highs top out in the upper 60s. The first half Monday may be filled with clouds before the sun returns later in the day.
A nice run of chilly nights and pleasantly mild to warm days rolls in for most of next week. I do think by the end of the week moisture will once again creep back in leading to an even warmer feel, especially at night. The next sizable chance of rain comes with a front late Thursday.
