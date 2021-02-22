Bruce: Sunny Skies Cool Nights Mild days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak cold front has passed by this morning bringing sunny skies, mild Pacific air and pleasant temps in the middle 60s. Lows tonight will be cold but no freeze is expected. Lows tonight 34° north and 42° south. The dry and pleasant pattern will continue into the mid week.
Highs will reach the mid-60s Tuesday with sunny, beautiful conditions. Wednesday will be dry and warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s.
The end of the week and weekend will be warm with clouds around and a few showers possible.
