Cantrell: City of New Orleans must use reserve funds to continue security in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the City of New Orleans will bridge the gap for security funding in the French Quarter at least until a vote in April on a new taxing structure.
The program, approved by voters in 2015, is called ‘A Quarter for the Quarter.’
It hiked sales taxes in the French Quarter to raise money for security and fund the blue light patrols including increased man-power.
But the French Quarter Management District claims $327,000 wrth of those sales tax dollars are held up by city hall.
The management district says its hoping to meet with the mayor to discuss the future of the program and also have those dollars released to fund the supllemental police patrol program in the Quarter.
Leaders of the management district say they want the money to pay for the program until a voters get a chance to decide on a new tax initiative in April, but they claim the mayor has not answered their call for a meeting.
Mayor Cantrell responded Sunday saying the management district failed to manage their resources effectively to keep the patrols on the street.
In her statement she says, “because the FQMD failed to meet their obligations, the city will be tapping into reserve funds from the French Quarter Economic Development District to continue providing security in the Quarter. The city remains committed to public safety and to solving the security problem created by the FQMD.”
The management district says since the inception of the program, patrols have responded to more than 36,000 calls for service making more than 1,500 arrests and apprehensions.
