‘It’s tragic. It shouldn’t have happened,’ says area gun store owners following Metairie shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - News of a Metairie gun store shooting spread fast, particularly within the industry.
“It’s tragic,” said Donald Vallee of High Point Shooting Grounds. “It shouldn’t have happened.”
Vallee says it is common practice to not have anyone inside a gun store or clay target facility, like his, with a loaded gun.
“Gun safety is paramount to everything else, there’s no excuse for it, you don’t deviate from it,” said Vallee.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says store employees did not veer from policy.
“The store, being a gun shop, does not allow weapons to be able to be carried in that manner inside a gun store until you’re at the range itself,” Lopinto said.
“It doesn’t just apply to guns,” Vallee said. “It’s when you’re driving a car or you’re operating a machinery, safety is paramount, you need to know the rules.”
Vallee says there have been times when new visitors come to the facility with a loaded gun. In these instances, he says, you politely remind them of the rules.
“It doesn’t get confrontational. You just do it with courtesy; more to inform somebody to correct the action,” he said.
