Kenner 18-year-old arrested for manufacturing, possessing explosives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old Kenner man was arrested after police found a “significant quantity of explosive materials” at his home.
Police say several complaints about loud explosions have been reported in neighborhoods in northwest Kenner since October of 2020. Investigators say it was difficult for officers to pinpoint where the explosions were coming from. A recent Crime Stopper’s tip broke the case.
Significant amounts of combustible chemicals were being shipped to Devin Staehle’s house in Kenner.
When mixed, police say these compounds can create flash powder and gun powder, both of which are used in explosives.
Staehle cooperated with the investigation and admitted he would manufacture fireworks and explosive devices and either sell them or detonate them near the levee areas of Kenner, police say. Staehle is not a licensed fireworks manufacturer.
