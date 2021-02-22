Man wanted for killing Zachary woman turns himself in, authorities say

Police say Jeffery Neff, 34, faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violating a restraining order, and stalking. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff | February 8, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:50 AM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials say a man wanted in connection with the murder of a Zachary woman is now in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says Jeffery Neff, 34, turned himself into authorities on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Neff is accused of shooting and killing Kylan Givens, 32, of Zachary.

The shooting happened on Hidden Pass Drive during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 7. Givens was taken to a hospital but later died.

Jeffery Neff (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Neff is faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, violating a restraining order, and stalking.

