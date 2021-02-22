Shelby: Nice day, chilly tonight

A much-deserved spring-like week is on tap for the FOX 8 viewing area. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s today with a nice breeze. There will be a mix of clouds and sun through the morning, then pure sunshine behind a cold front this afternoon. That cold front will drop temperatures tonight to the low to mid 30s north and west of the Lake. Pets should be brought indoors, but most plants will be okay and pipes will be fine. South of the Lake, lows are expected to frop into the low 40s.