Vaccinated teachers could be key to lowering in-school transmission

“Frequently, people let their guards down when they are in the breakroom or relaxing before school or after school or in any work setting honestly, not just school,” said Dr. Springgate. “Even though we have a personal comfort level with them, we trust them, we believe that they are our friends or our coworkers who we really enjoy their company, we’re not entirely confident they may have accidentally come in contact with someone else outside the school setting who may have accidentally infected them.”