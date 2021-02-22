Woman injured in Central City shooting

By FOX 8 Staff | February 21, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 11:18 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in Central City that has left a woman injured.

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Toledano Street and Loyola Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

