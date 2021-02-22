Woman shot multiple times in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood that has left a woman injured.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Prieur Street.
Officers responding to the scene found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
