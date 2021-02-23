Bruce: A Beauty of a day-Sunny skies,mild temps and low humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -What a day! Bright sunshine, perfect temperatures and low humidity. A sneak peek of spring. We will get another day tomorrow as well.
Wednesday will be dry and warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s.
As humidity increases, fog may be possible later this week. Rain is looking less likely but a few showers are possible on Thursday as a front nears the area.
Right now, it appears the cold front likely won’t make it through the area. As a result, it stays warmer than normal and highs could reach near 80 degrees by the end of the weekend.
