Delayed COVID vaccine shipments head to Louisiana as eligibility expands

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine are heading to Louisiana this week as shipments delayed by the winter storm also come through. This is happening as a new tier has become eligible to receive the vaccination Monday.
“Things seem to be back on schedule,” Pharmacist Eric Laborde said. “All of the delayed shipments are starting to come in. We got tracking numbers and everything now.”
Last week, we checked in with A-1 Pharmacy in Metairie. Laborde hadn’t gotten his weekly shipment due to the deep freeze across the country.
“A lot of those delayed shipments were second doses so that was kind of unnerving to not know that,” Laborde said.
Here to get their second dose, Susan and Barry Simon, who just returned from welcoming their new grandbaby in Dallas.
“About a week later after the baby was born, we were sitting at our house and my son-in-law lost his taste and smell,” Susan said.
Embedded with their family in a frozen mess, they flew back Friday and immediately got tested
“I spent significant amounts of time in the car with him, running errands before the really bad weather moved in in Dallas, and I was absolutely concerned that we would have tested positive without that first vaccine,” Barry said.
“We both tested negative and we are almost positive that that first dose of Moderna is what protected us,” Susan said.
Now that things are back on track, the state has opened another tier for eligibility including people 55 to 64 with certain health conditions, pregnant women and teachers.
“We’ve noticed was more teachers than anything coming in,” Laborde said.
Of the 500 spots all booked up for Jefferson Parish’s Wednesday vaccine drive-thru, it seems almost half were teachers according to Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng.
“We opened up the reservation system this morning and it went within five minutes, they were all taken up, so I guess that’s a good thing,” Sheng said. “The demand is definitely there.”
Sheng says the supply is of course not where it needs to be, but the parish is ready to get to work. Sheng finds out on Friday how much will come next week.
“We will find out what our next week’s allocation is and we will plan accordingly but until we know what we’re gonna get we won’t plan an event but we look forward to really getting up to speed and really understanding how quickly we can do this,” Sheng said.
Sheng also says those anxiously waiting should fill out an anonymous survey on jeffparish.net which will ask your eligibility criteria age and location so that they can better target future events. If you leave your email, you can be notified of registration for future events.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.