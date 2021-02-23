Discovery of man’s body in Thibodaux likely a homicide, Lafourche Sheriff says

THIBODAUX (WVUE) -Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says detectives are currently on scene investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Burma Road in Thibodaux early Tuesday morning.
The man’s death is being investigated as a suspected homicide.
Currently, Burma Road is CLOSED in both directions in the 1400 block. Traffic must detour around this area.
This story will be updated.
