Lusher kindergarten teacher has legs amputated after hit and run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his friend were pinned against a Shell station in a hit and run on Mardi Gras night.
Adam Sivia and his friend were waiting to meet up with friends at the gas station when the accident occurred. Sivia recalls his friend receiving minor injuries, while he received two broken legs.
Once emergency responders were on scene, Sivia was transported to a hospital where, in order for doctors to stop him from bleeding out, they had to amputate both of his legs to save his life.
“Is he still here with us? Is he still alive? And when the doctor said ‘yes’ it was the most relieving thing in the world,” said David Sivia, Adam’s brother.
Adam is a kindergarten teacher at Lusher Charter School, and he also coaches football.
“He understands that even though he has an obstacle ahead of him, that it’s not going to stop him,” said David. “It’s going to look a whole lot different.”
Jason McCoy, 47, was arrested and charged with negligent injuring and hit and run driving. His bond was set at $30,000. He remains in custody.
With news of the arrest, David said he hopes justice is served, and closure will come with time.
“We’ve always been a very forgiving family, you know what I mean? Like, we understand that sometimes mistakes happen but my brother was essentially left there to die and that’s just something that is incredibly tough to look past,” said David.
One thing that is helping is the outpouring of love and support from the community and Lusher Charter School. A GoFundMe page was set up by David to help his brother with medical costs.
“Kind of one of those things where how do you say thank you when thank you isn’t enough?” said David. “Everyone is rallying behind him. It really feels like an army.”
While Adam has a long road ahead of him, David said his brother’s strength and positivity are inspiring.
“My brother’s going to be like a phoenix. Every phoenix rises from the ashes, and this is going to be no different,” David says.
