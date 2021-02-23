Mayor Broome, BRPD Chief asks judge to release body camera footage of incident involving juvenile

I want our community to know that the relationship between our community and the police is very important to me. BRPD officers have hundreds of encounters that we never hear of because they go without incident. Yet, it is incumbent on me to use my role as Mayor to bring attention to those that are questionable in order to help build public trust and ultimately encourage the best policing tactics from our officers. I am resolute that we will have a unified and safe Baton Rouge. We will solve our toughest issues together.”