Newman WR AJ Johnson breaks down his commitment to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - AJ Johnson racked up two touchdown receptions in his debut for Newman. That performance caught the eye of numerous schools, including LSU.
“East Jefferson game, I was kind of nervous going into that game, but as soon as that second play hit, I caught the ball, I was like ‘oh yeah this going to be special,’ said AJ Johnson.
After a long courtship, the junior receiver committed to the Tigers this past weekend.
“Oh they were profoundly excited. They were jumping out of their seats. Coach O, soon as I got on the phone with him, he started sprinting and showing me Tiger Stadium. He was like “Hold that Tiger!”, said Johnson.
Johnson is the second Greenie committed to the Tigers. Offensive tackle Bo Bordelon will also spend his college years in the Purple and Gold.
“Bo was even more excited. He was excited. He was like ‘I can’t wait my dog.’ Me and him are pretty close, he’s one of my best friends, so can’t wait,” said Johnson.
Now Johnson can turn his full focus to helping Newman make a state title run in 2021. Plus, Johnson is fired up to run it back with quarterback Arch Manning.
“We’re like brothers. We talk all day, every day. Just get the connection off the field as well. So we’re like brothers honestly,” said Johnson.
LSU now has 10 commits in their 2022 class. Seven of those 10 are from the state of Louisiana. The group is currently ranked No. 3 in the country.
