One person killed in Houma house fire, La. fire marshal says

By Nicole Mumphrey | February 23, 2021 at 5:21 AM CST - Updated February 23 at 5:21 AM

HOUMA (WVUE) -Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal fire in Houma involving one death.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Monday.

Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Monday, February 22, 2021

The Bayou Black Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Union Street in Houma. Firefighters later discovered the body of a male inside.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

