One person killed in Houma house fire, La. fire marshal says

HOUMA (WVUE) -Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fatal fire in Houma involving one death.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Monday.
The Bayou Black Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Union Street in Houma. Firefighters later discovered the body of a male inside.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
