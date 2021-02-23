Shelby: Gorgeous Tuesday on tap

After a little morning chill, pure sunshine will warm us into the upper 60s and low 70s today. Tonight won’t be quite as chilly with most spots staying in the 40s.
Wednesday will be dry and warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s.
As humidity increases, fog may be possible later this week. Rain is looking less likely but a few showers are possible on Thursday as a front nears the area.
Right now, it appears the cold front likely won’t make it through the area. As a result, it stays warmer than normal and highs could reach near 80 degrees by the end of the weekend.
