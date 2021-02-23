Spring is in the air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather has done a complete “180″ compared to our freezing temperatures last week. Instead of below normal temperatures it will be warmer and in some cases much warmer than normal. Highs will reach the 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Some spots especially by the weekend could be near 80.
Fog may be possible later this week. Rain is looking less likely but a few showers are possible on Thursday as a front nears the area. Right now it appears the cold front will likely not make it through the area. As a result, it stays warmer than normal.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.