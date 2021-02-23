Tulane drops rubber match to the Cajuns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane baseball team (1-2) dropped their second straight game in a 9-7 loss to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1) on Sunday afternoon inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
Despite tallying 20 hits, Tulane only mustered seven runs and left 14 runners on base. Every Tulane starter recorded at least one hit, but ultimately, they came up one big hit short. The loss also was the Wave’s second defeat in extra innings.
“This is an unforgiving game,” head coach Travis Jewett. said after the game. “I thought we swung the best today as we have this weekend and that’s a good sign because we are getting into a little bit of a rhythm offensively. There’s a lot of positives that came out of this weekend. We are going to have to get off the ground quick. We have to stay together and stay united.”
Redshirt junior Jack Aldrich got the ball for the Green Wave and tossed seven innings, striking out six and allowing four earned runs that all came in the fourth inning. Junior righty Carter Robinson, who had the eighth-lowest ERA in the Sun Belt last year, started for Louisiana-Lafayette and gave up three runs, two earned, in five innings of work.
DH Luis Aviles started the scoring in the bottom of the second with his first home run of the year, giving Tulane a 1-0 lead. Junior Logan Stevens finished the game with four hits in six at-bats after going hitless in the first two games of the series.
Redshirt sophomore Jared Hart recorded the first hit of his Tulane career with a single in the second. He finished the game with three hits.
Freshman Chase Engelhard continued his hot hitting with two more extra base hits.
“This was as close to postseason baseball in an opening series as there can be,” Stevens said. “This is something we can grow and learn from and it will make us better.”
Freshman Bennett Lee got his first career start behind the dish and collected his first hit in a Tulane uniform in the bottom of the second, an RBI single up the middle to put the Wave up 2-0. He finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate.
With runners on first and third in the bottom of the eighth and the Wave trailing 6-4, Collin Burns launched an RBI double over the left fielder’s head to bring Tulane within one.
Trevor Minder followed up Burns with an RBI single to tie the game at six. With two outs in the bottom of the tenth, Burns came up clutch again and lashed a double down the right field line to score Hart and tie the game at seven.
Reliever Robert Price pitched two innings of one-run ball to keep the Green Wave in the game in extras.
In the end, Louisiana-Lafayette outlasted the Green Wave, as they plated two runs in the top half of the 12th inning to secure the win.
