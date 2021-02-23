96-year-old WWII Navy veteran released from Ky. hospital after battling COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In the continuing battle against COVID-19, people often turned to uplifting stories for inspiration and hope.
Two sisters from Kentucky were able to see their father, a 96-year-old Navy veteran, leave the hospital after battling COVID-19.
Cecil Sizemore had been in the ICU at Harrison Memorial Hospital since early Friday. It was then that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“I was stunned. I never thought that it would be COVID but I brought him in, we got a really quick diagnoses and they began immediately to treat him,” says Sizemore’s daughter Wendy Eckler.
Eckler says the hardest part has been being unable to see her father, someone who’s such an integral part of her life.
“He’s a very gentle natured person. If he met you right now he’d talk to you like he’s know you all your life, he’s just a really great person, and a really great father too,” Eckler says.
Eckler says Sizemore never needed to be put on a ventilator and was strong enough to sit up during much of his stay.
Now, as her father heads into the car, Eckler feels relief after many sleepless nights.
“Just amazing, I’m going to cry. We’re just so happy he’s coming home,” Eckler says.
Eckler says after the drive home, Sizemore walked into his house with no issues and with only the help of a walker.
Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.