Zurik: Some members of City Council security are not eligible to perform security tasks

“We had the option of picking who we were comfortable with. I knew him [Bernard Newell]. It was my anticipation he would have been POST certified. That has not happened but we expected him to be POST certified,” Banks said. “But I would not be the first to have done that. There have been other councilmembers who have gone out on their own preferences of people who were not necessarily sheriff’s office, so this is not a new phenomenon for me.”