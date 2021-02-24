COVID positivity rate drops to 1.8 percent in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The COVID-19 positivity rate in Orleans Parish has improved yet again, according to the latest statistics from the Louisiana Dept. of Health.
As of Wednesday, Feb. 24, the percent positivity rate is 1.8 percent.
That’s a decrease from last week’s 2.1 percent.
In Jefferson Parish, the percent positivity stands at 5.8 percent. That’s down from 6.1 percent.
Several parishes around the state are now in the ‘high’ or ‘moderate’ category, but much of the metro area remains in the red, or ‘highest’ levels when it comes to new cases.
St. Tammany Parish currently stands at 7.9 percent. That’s an INCREASE from 6.9 percent.
Positivity rates are updated every Wednesday here
In the past 30 days, there was an average of 2145.7 new COVID cases per day statewide. As of Feb. 24, new cases average 844.4 per day. That’s a decrease of 60.7 percent.
In Orleans Parish, there was an average of 118 new cases per day in January. For February so far, cases are averaging 49.6 cases per day. That’s a decrease of 57.9 percent.
