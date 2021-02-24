CRIMETACKER: Juvenile offenders

“If you tap them on their hands, it will escalate. They’ll be our future criminals. I don’t want that. I don’t want to see another black boy go to prison for 15 to 20 years because someone didn’t address this kid when he was young. Someone didn’t take him aside and place him somewhere he had to sit for a year or two where he had to learn and realize, ‘I just carjacked a woman and there are penalties for that,’” says Baraka.