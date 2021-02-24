De La Salle hires alum Graham Jarrott to take over football program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The De La Salle football program rose to new heights under the leadership of Ryan Manale. The Cavaliers went to three state title games in a four year span. But Coach Manale moved on to Jesuit, and the Cavs needed a new ball coach. The new hire a familiar one, class of ’98 alum, Graham Jarrott.
“This has been an absolute dream of mine. Kids go to sleep dreaming of winning Super Bowls, making it to the NFL, things like that. To be the head coach at De La Salle has always been a dream of mine ever since I got into the coaching profession. I never thought it would happen at such a young age,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott.
Manale didn’t leave the cuppboard bare for Coach Jarrott. De La Salle has enough talent to get to the state title game for the fourth time in five years.
“I would say De La Salle is one of the strongest football programs in the state at any level. Doesn’t matter the classification. They’ve been in the state championship three of the last four years. They have a lot of returning starters. It’s a great team coming back. So you could not ask for a better situation for your first coaching job with a team like this,” said Jarrott.
Jarrott already owns one state championship ring. He was the offensive coordinator at Rummel when they won it all in 2019. Now the goal is to deliver De La Salle their first state football title in school history.
