Hop on the Bogue Chitto horse trails

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’ve ever thought about getting on the back of a horse and going on a trail ride through the wilderness, Louisiana’s Bogue Chitto State Park makes it easy to do.
Bogue Chitto State Park near Franklinton, Louisiana, offers 14 miles of equestrian trails that take riders from forested hillsides down to river lowlands. It’s a leisurely way to tour the backwoods of this beautiful park which attracts campers, hikers, mountain bikers, and people who enjoy floating on a tube down the Bogue Chitto River.
Owner Robbie Thomas has years of rodeo experience. His horses are well-trained and easy-going which makes for an enjoyable experience for newbies. Thomas provides a horse-mounting deck to help riders get up on the saddle.
The park’s equestrian trails curve up and down gentle wooded hillsides. And along the way, riders will cross several small streams. The horses follow each other in a single file, moving along at an easy, comfortable pace. All horse rentals are part of guided tours with an experienced trail boss leading the way.
It’s best to call and reserve a horseback tour in advance to make sure that one is available when you are visiting the park. You can sign-up on Bogue Chitto Horse Rentals’ website, or call Robbie Thomas at 985-516-4975. You can also get more information on the company’s Facebook page.
