LSU struggles defensively in 91-78 loss at Georgia

Freshman Cam Thomas once again led the Tigers in scoring with 21 points on 7-of-19 (37%) and just 2-of-7 (28.5%) on 3-pointers. He also had five rebounds and a steal. Javonte Smart added 19 points, three assists, and a steal. Trendon Watford finished with a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three assists but four turnovers. Jalen Cook provided a spark off the bench late in the game. He scored 11 points, shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in just nine minutes.