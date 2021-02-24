Northshore man killed in boating accident

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a fatal boating incident that killed a man Tuesday (Feb. 23).
The body of Virgil Page Jr., 60, of Angie, was recovered from the Pearl River, according to LDWF.
A LDWF spokesperson says agents were alerted about a boating incident around noon about a man that went over board.
Agents responded the scene and learned from a witness that a 14 foot boat was unmanned and circling a man face down in the water.
It is unknown what caused Page to be ejected from the boat. His body was turned over to the Washington Parish Cororner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
Page Jr. was recovered wearing a non-approved personal flotation device.
