Public Service Commission to meet about sudden blackouts, customers can submit comments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) has an important meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 24 that thousands of Louisianans will be paying attention to.
Last week during the during the winter weather storm, many Louisianans where without power for several days and many experienced sudden blackouts that left customers outraged, as they didn’t have any time to prepare during the deep freeze
The LPSC will talk about the sudden blackouts that occurred last week. The Commission has also created an opportunity for the public to provide comments on the recent Winter Storm Event at the Commission’s upcoming B&E.
In lieu of participating in the meeting, public comments can be submitted electronically between now and 9:30 a.m. the morning of the meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 24.
While power is back on for majority of people, blackouts happened for hours, the Public Service Commission is wondering if this could have been prevented and what’s being done to make sure we are better prepared for future storms. The meeting starts around 9:30 a.m.
To provide public comments, please submit your comments to lpsccomments@la.gov and include the following information:
- An indication that the comments are for the Winter Storm Event
- Commenter’s first and last name
- Utility you are providing comments about
- Company/Entity the commenter is representing, if applicable
- Comment (Please keep comments as succinct as possible)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.