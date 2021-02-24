Recent crimes have some worried about the NOLA’s level of violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Video of a brazen murder has made its way around social media.
“It’s savage. I mean it’s gun retaliation without remorse,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf.
In the middle of the day, two armed gunmen walk up to the victim as he is cleaning his car. One of the gunmen shoots him over and over again.
“No rules, and it’s a savage dog eat dog kind of world,” says Scharf.
At one point, the shooter backs off, but then returns and fires some more.
“The young man in that video had one goal and that was to kill the other person, and he was going to do it any way he could,” says Scharf.
Scharf says this type of brutality is almost impossible to prevent, even with police officers nearby.
On Monday, Feb. 22, just before 1 p.m., a construction worker sitting in his vehicle became one of the city’s latest crime victims.
People who live near Music and Oriole streets in Gentilly are shocked.
“The people who are jacking cars are obviously brazen enough that they don’t care about our private security at all,” says Brad Clement.
Police say a gunman walked up to the victim’s truck and smashed out the front passenger window and told him to get out. The victim complied and started to walk away when witnesses say he turned around and saw the man pointing a gun at him. That’s when police say the victim pulled out his gun and shot twice.
The attempted carjacker got away in another vehicle.
“If you’re in your car, and you get your car broken into mid-day, you really aren’t safe anywhere, but that’s kind of where we are right now,” says Clement.
“This is not something we’ve seen since the nineties,” says Scharf.
Scharf says the city faces a serious crime problem, especially when you look at the level of violence and the criminal’s lack of fear.
“If we see more of this kind of violence, we have to think about a whole new strategy,” says Scharf.
According to the city’s Calls for Service data, homicides are about the same as they were this time last year. But 2020 ended with a record number of killings. Carjackings, though, continue to rise, up now 80 percent. Scharf says in some cases, community policing will not stop the violence.
“Long term, there may be solutions or there may not, but this kind of violence is very difficult to come up with a solution for,” says Scharf.
