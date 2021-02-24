Residents wary after decreased security measures in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The remnants of Mardi Gras still decorating the outside of his home must distract would-be criminals from spotting Anthony Filippone’s watchful security system.
“I can’t say I’m surprised. We knew it was not even 24 hours since the task force was put on hold,” said Filippone.
Shortly after the French Quarter Management District announced the money dried up for the supplemental police patrols, also known as the blue lights, Filippone’s cameras caught someone eyeing the interiors of multiple cars on Burgundy Street, checking every single one.
“Anytime you decrease the police presence, you know it is going to create more crime. It is kind of common sense,” said Filippone.
The hospitality industry helped fund most of the blue lights. Residents say the city should be more understanding of that financial pinch.
“All that is dependent on revenues that have been generated and you’re not helping us generate any revenue,” said Frank Perez.
The pandemic-stressed hospitality industry, coupled with a failed tax proposal left about $320,000 in a city fund previously used for state police patrols. Now, the French Quarter Management District hopes the city releases those funds to continue the blue lights, but they say communication with the city is hard to come by.
“There’s a lot of unanswered questions, and the city is just not providing the answers,” said Chris Pendleton.
While supplemental, French Quarter Management District chairman Chris Pendleton says the blue lights are vital. They patrolled the quarter 24/7, responding to thousands of citizen calls for help as well as make arrests.
Reporter: “You think it’s putting residents, businesses, tourists at more safety risk?”
Pendleton: “Absolutely. Had the city rolled those funds, the patrol wouldn’t have stopped rolling. We may have beefed up the patrols but the city did not do that.”
However, a representative with the mayor’s office says this is an issue of fiscal responsibility.
“It’s foolish for us to think we should be handing over public funds to an entity that promised to manage supplemental security in the quarter,” said Joshua Cox. But from those who live in the quarter, the districts prioritized their needs, and to them, that’s the bottom line.
“Nobody’s happy about there being no task force, it doesn’t benefit locals at all. It only hurts us,” said Filippone.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.