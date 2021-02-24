Shelby: Warmer with sun & clouds

Relatively warm weather will finish out the month of February for the FOX 8 viewing area. A cold front will stall near the area Thursday and Friday allowing for some spotty showers. Otherwise, we’ll be warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico will continue through the weekend, increasing humidity and allowing for possible fog each morning. Additionally, highs could make a run at 80 degrees by Sunday.
Stormier weather is possible early next week ahead of another cold front that could actually make it through the area.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.